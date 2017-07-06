FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump backs Croatia's LNG facility, urges reconciliation in Balkans -W.House
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
July 6, 2017 / 12:53 PM / a month ago

Trump backs Croatia's LNG facility, urges reconciliation in Balkans -W.House

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, in a meeting with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic in Warsaw, "expressed support for timely completion of the Krk Island liquefied natural gas facility" as the nation seeks to diversify its energy sector, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Trump also urged Grabar-Kitarovic "to do everything possible to advance regional reconciliation" in the western Balkans, the White House said.

Writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Doina Chiacu

