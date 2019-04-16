Polycab India's shares surge on market debut

A rupee coin is seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

(Reuters) - Polycab India Ltd’s shares surge 20.26 percent on their market debut on Tuesday, following the electric wires and cables maker raising 13.46 billion rupees ($193.44 million) through an initial public offering (IPO).

The stock was trading at 647.5 rupees by 0432 GMT, compared with the IPO price band’s higher end of 538 rupees

Investors bid for 914.5 million shares, or 51.85 times the shares on offer, on the last day of the book-running process last week, making it the first Indian IPO to see a subscription of more than 10 times in 2019