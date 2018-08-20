FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Top News
August 20, 2018 / 10:48 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Pope writes to Catholics on clergy sexual abuse, vows no more cover up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis, facing simultaneous clergy sexual abuse crises in several countries, on Monday wrote an unprecedented letter to all the world’s Catholics promising that no effort will be spared to prevent abuse and its cover up.

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis delivers a speech after a meeting with Patriarchs of the churches of the Middle East at the St. Nicholas Basilica in Bari, southern Italy July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

The heartfelt letter, addressed to “the people of God,” also responded to a recent grand jury report in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania. He said that while most cases in the report “belong to the past,” it was clear that abuse “was long ignored, kept quiet or silenced”.

Reporting By Philip Pullella, editing by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.