World News
February 21, 2019 / 8:31 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Pope, opening abuse conference, says Church has to listen to victims

1 Min Read

Pope Francis holds a mass at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis, opening a landmark Vatican conference on clergy sexual abuse, said on Thursday the Roman Catholic Church would “listen to the cry of the little ones seeking justice”.

In a short opening statement, he said Catholics and victims were expecting not simple, predictable condemnations but “concrete and efficient measures”. The “evil” of sexual abuse of children by priests had to be transformed into understanding and purification, he said.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Gareth Jones

