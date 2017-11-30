FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pope lands in Bangladesh, to meet Rohingya group on Friday
November 30, 2017 / 9:03 AM / a day ago

Pope lands in Bangladesh, to meet Rohingya group on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - Pope Francis landed in Bangladesh on Thursday after a diplomatically sensitive trip to neighbouring Myanmar, where he made no direct reference to the plight of Rohingya Muslims who have fled to Bangladesh in their hundreds of thousands.

Pope Francis waves from his vehicle as he travels to the airport in Yangon, Myanmar November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Bangladesh is hoping the Thursday-Saturday visit, during which the pope will meet a group of Rohingya in Dhaka, will help pressure the international community to find a lasting solution to the problem of the periodic influx of Rohingya from Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

Reporting by Philip Pullela and Krishna N. Das; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
