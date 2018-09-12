FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 9:36 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Pope says he wants to visit Japan next year

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Wednesday that he would like to make a trip to Japan next year, which would make him only the second pope to visit the country.

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

He expressed his desire in unprepared remarks to members of a Japanese religious association visiting the Vatican.

“I take advantage of this visit of yours to tell you of my desire to visit Japan next year. Let’s hope it can be done,” he said.

Pope John Paul visited Japan in 1981 as part of a trip to Asia.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

