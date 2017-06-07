FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Santander purchase of Popular is good outcome says Spanish Econ Min
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 2 months ago

Santander purchase of Popular is good outcome says Spanish Econ Min

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 7 (Reuters) - Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday Santander's acquisition of Popular carried out under the guidelines of the European Central Bank was a good resolution for the troubled bank.

"It's a good outcome for the bank, given the situation it had arrived at in recent weeks, as it implies maximum protection for depositors and continuity of the bank's operations," Minister Luis de Guindos said in a statement.

The operation would not involve tax payer money and avoided any credit risk contagion for Spain and its banking sector, he said. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.