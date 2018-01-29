FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#World News
January 29, 2018 / 2:04 PM / Updated a day ago

Man dies in shooting at Portuguese school: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - A man died after a shooting incident between relatives of two students at a primary school in Portugal’s central coastal town of Nazare on Monday, police and local media said.

The shooting took place in the school yard during a clash between two family members, according to police commissioner Bruno Soares. The school was closed.

The wounded man died after being taken to hospital. He was 67-years-old, according to news agency Lusa.

The man who fired the shots was arrested by the police and the incident is under investigation, Soares said, adding that the man was aged around 40.

Shootings at schools in Portugal are extremely rare.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.