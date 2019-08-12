Portugal government orders fuel drivers back to work

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s government ordered striking fuel-tanker workers back to work in some parts of the country on Monday after fuel supplies ran low at various key locations including Lisbon airport despite measures to counter the impact of the walkout.

The government adopted the legal measure after Prime Minister Antonio Costa said the situation had changed during the day, and supplies were running low at some key locations on the first day of the strike during the height of the tourist season.

“The government had no alternative but to recognise the need to resort to a civil requisition,” cabinet secretary of state Tiago Antunes told reporters, adding that minimum services had not been met.