Uber in deal with NASA to build flying taxi air control software
November 8, 2017 / 10:55 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Uber in deal with NASA to build flying taxi air control software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Uber has struck a deal with NASA to develop software for managing “flying taxi” routes in the air along the lines of ride-hailing services it has pioneered on the ground, the company said on Wednesday.

Uber said it is the first formal services contract by the U.S. National Aeronautical and Space Administration (NASA) covering low-altitude airspace rather than outer space. NASA has used such contract to develop rockets since the late 1950s.

Chief Product Officer Jeff Holden also said Uber would begin testing four-passenger, 200-mile-per hour flying taxi services across Los Angeles in 2020, its second test market after Dallas/Fort Worth.

Holden is set to reveal the company’s latest air taxi plans at Web Summit, an annual internet conference taking place in Lisbon this week. (Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

