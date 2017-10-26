FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POSCO third-quarter operating profit rises 9 percent, meets forecasts
October 26, 2017 / 7:57 AM / in 2 days

POSCO third-quarter operating profit rises 9 percent, meets forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO on Thursday posted a 9 percent rise in operating profit for the July to September quarter, as a sustained recovery in steel prices lifted earnings at its overseas operations.

The logo of POSCO is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

POSCO, the world’s fifth-biggest steelmaker, said consolidated operating profit was 1.13 trillion won ($1.01 billion) in the third quarter, up from 1.03 trillion won in the same period a year earlier and in line with an average estimate of 1.12 trillion won from analysts polled by Reuters.

Third-quarter revenue rose 18 percent from a year ago to 15 trillion won.

($1 = 1,123.5100 won)

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Sonali Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
