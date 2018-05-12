FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2018 / 11:22 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

TPG puts British discount retailer Poundworld up for sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Private equity group TPG has put British discount chain Poundworld up for sale after receiving expressions of interest for the struggling retailer, a person familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Poundworld had been due to launch a Company Voluntary Agreement which would allow it to restructure and close some stores as it battles a tough retail environment. The source, who declined to be named, said the CVA process had now been postponed while TPG explores a sale.

The possible sale was first reported by Sky News. The source said information on Poundworld had been sent to a variety of potential buyers and there were early signs of interest.

No one at TPG was immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
