FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Board of South Africa's PPC rejects Fairfax offer
Sections
Featured
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
Qatar Crisis
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Technology
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
Editor's Picks
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 22, 2017 / 11:54 AM / a day ago

Board of South Africa's PPC rejects Fairfax offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - South African cement producer PPC said on Wednesday its independent board would not recommend Canadian firm Fairfax Africa Investments’ partial offer to shareholders, considering it neither “fair” nor “reasonable”.

In September, Fairfax offered to buy 22 percent of PPC for 5.75 rand per share, or 2 billion rand ($144 million), on condition that PPC accepted a merger proposal with rival AfriSam .

“The Independent Expert, having considered two possible outcomes of the proposed merger, is of the opinion that the partial offer, both in the context of the proposed merger as well as on a stand-alone basis, is not fair and reasonable,” it said in a statement.

$1 = 13.9172 rand Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.