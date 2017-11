JOHANNESBURG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s PPC said on Monday that Ireland’s CRH is considering an all-cash offer to buy a controlling stake in the cement producer.

PPC, which did not disclose the value of the non-binding expression of interest, said it would allow CRH time to conduct due diligence and submit an updated offer next week. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Alexander Smith)