FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Public Power Corp. nine-month profit drops 66 percent
Sections
Featured
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Top News
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
Cricket
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
Analysis
An investor's best friend: China's pet market sparks deals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 21, 2017 / 9:06 AM / 5 days ago

Public Power Corp. nine-month profit drops 66 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Public Power Corp. (PPC) , Greece’s dominant power utility, posted on Thursday a 66 percent drop in nine-month net profit, hurt by an energy crisis earlier this year.

The utility, which is 51 percent owned by the state, said net profit came in at 23.8 million euros ($28.26 million) in the nine months to September, down from 69.5 million euros in the same period a year ago.

A one-off gain of 172.2 million euros from spinning off state grid ADMIE earlier this year, was partly offset by costs to deal with a power supply crisis in the early months of this year and to cover a deficit for a renewable energy account.

$1 = 0.8422 euros Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.