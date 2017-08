LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Premier Foods' said on Tuesday a member of the board of directors representing activist investor Oasis Management had stepped down from the firm's remuneration committee.

The maker of Mr Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy said the representative, Daniel Wosner, continues to serve as a director on its board. Wosner, the Hong Kong-based investor's head of Europe, was appointed to the board in March. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Edmund Blair)