Premier Foods CEO set to survive investor vote

LONDON (Reuters) - The embattled chief executive of Premier Foods looked set to survive a vote to oust him by a narrow margin on Wednesday after the company said it was open to selling parts of the business to speed up a turnaround demanded by shareholders.

The maker of Mr Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy has been under shareholder pressure ever since U.S. food maker McCormick walked away from a takeover bid in 2016.

That has led some of its largest investors to accuse the board and CEO Gavin Darby of mishandling the offer.

Premier’s second-largest shareholder, Oasis Management, had called for shareholders to vote against Darby’s re-election on Wednesday.

The Hong Kong-based investor has accused Darby of having no credible strategy to tackle slowing UK growth and reduce its net debt, which stands at around 495 million pounds ($645 million).

Darby has received the support of 58.92 percent of proxy votes counted ahead of the company’s annual general meeting on Wednesday, with 41.07 percent of shareholders voting against his re-election.

At the AGM, Darby said he would not resign if he survived the vote to replace him, responding to a question from an Oasis representative.

Darby, who has been in charge of the Oxo stock cube-maker for more than five years, said he was open to selling assets at the right price.

“Nothing is off the table,” Chairman Keith Hamill said on Tuesday.

Hamill said the company had held exploratory talks to sell its Batchelors soup brand to Japan’s Nissin Foods although nothing materialised.

It has a partnership with Nissin - its largest shareholder - to sell Batchelors products.

Premier shares were down 5.4 percent to 44.30 pence by 1158 GMT. Although the shares have fallen 28.2 percent since Darby took over, they have recovered over the course of the proxy fight as investors anticipated asset sales or other strategic moves.

Oasis nearly doubled its stake in Premier to 17.3 percent in the week before the annual meeting, taking it close to Nissin’s 19.75 percent.

The company said in a trading update on Wednesday that the Batchelors brand continued to “display excellent growth”, helping Premier’s quarterly sales rise 1.7 percent.

The company’s largest brand, Mr Kipling, boosted sales following a brand relaunch in March that included a TV advertising campaign, brand re-design and new packaging.

Premier has seen sales outside its home market grow, thanks to its partnerships with Nissin and candy-maker Mondelez.

Sales at its international business rose 4 percent in the quarter and nearly 20 percent over the last two quarters, the company said.

($1 = 0.7673 pounds)