Premier Oil to upgrade Catcher oilfield reserves again - CEO

LONDON (Reuters) - Premier Oil will announce a second reserves upgrade for its Catcher oilfield in the North Sea at the end of the year, Chief Executive Officer Tony Durrant told Reuters on Thursday.
The field has reached a plateau production rate of 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Durrant said in a telephone interview after Premier reported a rise in first-half profit.
“We’re certainly working off higher reserves numbers. We will generate another reserve upgrade at year end, we already upgraded last year,” Durrant said regarding Catcher.
