Aug 10 (Reuters) - Premier Oil Plc named Roy Franklin as its new chairman, replacing current Chairman Mike Welton, who said in March that he would step down on appointment of a successor.

Franklin, who is currently the interim chairman of Norway's Statoil, will assume the role of chairman from Sept. 1, Premier Oil said. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)