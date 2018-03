LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Premier Oil is interested in increasing its 50 percent interest in the Catcher North Sea oilfield that produced first oil in December, Chief Executive Tony Durrant told Reuters on Thursday.

“We would love to have more of Catcher. It depends on the structure of the sale,” Durrant said when asked whether Premier was looking at a 20 percent stake in the field that banking sources said is earmarked for sale by MOL. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla Editing by David Goodman)