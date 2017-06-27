FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 27
June 27, 2017 / 10:43 AM / a month ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 27

2 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** After investing about C$40 million ($30.24 million) on tablet publishing, the Toronto Star said it was abandoning its app, Star Touch, and laying off 30 employees in the process. tgam.ca/2ti5c9v

** Ontario plans to ban rapid ticket-buying "bot" software and put a cap on markups for resold tickets at 50 per cent of their face value to make scalping less lucrative as part of broad legislation to make ticket buying more fair. tgam.ca/2thPBXy

NATIONAL POST

** The Canada-U.S. softwood lumber trade dispute intensified Monday after the U.S. Department of Commerce boosted the levy it imposes on Canadian lumber shipments to 26.75 per cent from 19.88 per cent. bit.ly/2thWVma

** The Liberal government's new defense plan potentially compromises national security by relying too much on private contractors to maintain the country's new warships, public service unions have warned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. bit.ly/2thNX8d

$1 = 1.3226 Canadian dollars Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

