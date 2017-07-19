FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 19
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 19, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 22 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 19

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Provincial authorities issued a work permit for a controversial mining project near Williams Lake. The permit authorizes Taseko Mines Ltd to conduct exploration work at the site of the proposed Prosperity Mine, a copper-gold project that has twice failed to obtain necessary federal approvals to proceed. (tgam.ca/2u9sMVo)

** The takeover of Tembec Inc by Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has been thrown into doubt as major shareholders of Tembec voice their opposition to the friendly $807 million deal. (tgam.ca/2u7Ahug)

** A wind-turbine-blade factory controlled by German Siemens AG is winding down operations, leaving 340 employees in Tillsonburg, Ontario, without work by early next year. (tgam.ca/2u5twcc)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada Jetlines Ltd a start-up airline hoping to bring affordable fares to Canadians, has set its sights on launching an ultra-low-cost carrier next summer under the leadership of a new chief executive. (bit.ly/2tpInRN) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.