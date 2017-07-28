PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 28

July 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** British Columbia Premier John Horgan is optimistic that Canada can cut a deal to end the latest softwood-lumber battle with the United States ahead of the contentious renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement that starts next month. tgam.ca/2v5vvzK

** Canadian employers are not on a wild hiring spree after all, according to new data. Employers created an average of 11,000 new jobs a month for the first five months of the year, according to Statistics Canada's Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours (SEPH) for May, released on Thursday. tgam.ca/2v3RkjT

** Edward Gong, a Chinese-Canadian businessman who attended one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's controversial cash-for-access fundraising dinners last year, is now fighting accusations by prosecutors in China that he played a key role in a massive pyramid scheme that took in more than C$350 million ($279.00 million). tgam.ca/2uIjBtD

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian officials are praising a U.S. decision to drop a contentious border tax proposal, suggesting its death signals an open-mindedness in the Trump administration on open borders and free trade. Canada is pleased to see the decision, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday, noting that both economies prosper together. bit.ly/2uIOSwr

** Suncor Energy Inc's dispute with French oil major Total SA over costs at the nearly completed Fort Hills oilsands mine marks a new twist in hasty departure of international oil companies from the Alberta deposits. Total SA is now refusing to pay its bills for the nearly finished project, whose capital cost was revised to a range of C$16.5 billion to C$17 billion in February. bit.ly/2uIGzRv ($1 = 1.2545 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)