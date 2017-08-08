PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Aug 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Trading in the shares of Great Canadian Gaming Corp was halted by regulators last week because of "pending news," ahead of a provincial announcement about who will run gambling in the Greater Toronto Area. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp is expected to select a business within days to take over operations at its casino and thousands of slot machines in the GTA for the next two decades. tgam.ca/2vhwkDU

** A number of executives at Eight Capital Corp have left the independent brokerage firm, weeks after it was involved in a controversial, and unsuccessful, financing deal for a new marijuana company. The departures, which took place over the past month, included former chief executive officer Mark Attanasio and Donato Sferra, who was managing director of investment banking, according to people familiar with the situation. tgam.ca/2vhTlq8

** Saudi Arabia's use of combat machines against its Shia population goes to the heart of the controversy over whether the Trudeau government is violating Canada's weapons export-control rules. The Trudeau government has reached out to Saudi Arabia and Western allies to register unease over Riyadh's apparent use of Canadian armored vehicles against its own citizens, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says.tgam.ca/2vhUWMD

NATIONAL POST

** Final hearings on the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline began on Monday with testy exchanges between a lawyer for Nebraska landowners who oppose the project and a company executive and a local economist whose studies tout the benefits of the venture. bit.ly/2vhAsUw

** Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall said in an interview that he is worried the environmental rules Ottawa is set to introduce later this year will strain national unity in the resource-dependent West. bit.ly/2vhGcNH (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)