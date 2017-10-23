PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 23

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** India's competition regulator agreed to the merger of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc and Agrium Inc , provided Potash sells its stakes in Arab Potash Co Plc , Israel Chemicals Ltd and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA within 18 months. The companies can close their deal before divesting the assets, which are estimated to be worth more than $5 billion. tgam.ca/2iu7Pkz

** British Columbia's NDP government is facing controversy over liquefied natural gas as environmental groups warn that a project led by Royal Dutch Shell Plc will derail the province's efforts to transition to a low-carbon economy. tgam.ca/2iujgZi

** As Ottawa overhauls its cultural policies, Canadian record labels are pleading for the federal government to revise copyright laws in favour of artists, hoping to offset internet-driven losses to both musicians and the businesses that support them. tgam.ca/2iumpZ6

NATIONAL POST

** Canada is selling its last inshore coastal surveyor ship, the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Matthew, in an auction that closes on Friday with a minimum bid of C$1 million ($791,891). bit.ly/2iqTXHz