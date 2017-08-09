PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 9

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Delta Air Lines Inc has jumped to Bombardier Inc 's defense in an anti-dumping investigation against the aircraft manufacturer by the U.S. Department of Commerce, asking the government to back off and narrow the scope of its inquiry, documents show. tgam.ca/2vly0vU

** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser has travelled to North Korea as a special envoy to discuss the case of an imprisoned Toronto pastor. tgam.ca/2vlPMzv

** Loblaw Cos Ltd is catching heat from advocacy group Leadnow after disclosing the company could incur $190 million in additional labour expenses in 2018 as a result of minimum-wage increases in Ontario and Alberta. tgam.ca/2vlHB61

NATIONAL POST

** Hearings for TransCanada Corp's $8 billion Keystone XL proposal in Nebraska focused on granular details of the project Tuesday, specifically the Alberta-to-Texas pipeline's impact on the dirt and soil in the agricultural state. bit.ly/2vlyrX4

** The town of Innisfil, Ontario, is hailing its two-month old experiment to subsidize Uber as the lone form of public transit as a success, with nearly 5,000 trips taken since the pilot project began in May. bit.ly/2vlHqI0

** CBS Corp's plan to launch its online television streaming service in Canada is yet another indication the traditional broadcast world is moving online to cater to consumer demands, industry researchers say. bit.ly/2vm06Y3 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)