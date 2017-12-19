PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec. 19

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Boeing Co is accusing Bombardier Inc of squeezing the U.S. plane maker's by dumping jets subsidized with billions of dollars of Canadian and British corporate welfare into the American market. tgam.ca/2D1dioM

** Canada is on pace to lose more than 4,000 people to opioid-related deaths this year, with about one-third of them in British Columbia, according to new figures from the Public Health Agency of Canada. tgam.ca/2oFGCxQ

** U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to Ottawa on Tuesday, where he will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and iron out the details of a major international meeting on North Korea to be held in Vancouver early next year. tgam.ca/2CEqizC

NATIONAL POST

** In a boost to Alberta's energy industry, Inter Pipeline Ltd said it will spend $3.5 billion on Canada's first-ever propane-to-plastics petrochemical plant. bit.ly/2kfNWvH