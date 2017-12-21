FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 5 days ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson has ruled that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke Canada's ethics law over two all-expenses-paid family trips to the Bahamas, rejecting the assertion his host was a close friend and dismissing his rationale for accepting helicopter flights to the private island. tgam.ca/2DhhErP

** The Canadian government's export agency, acknowledging a "political-exposure" risk, has canceled a deal to help finance the sale of a luxury Bombardier jet to the controversial business tycoons at the heart of South Africa's corruption scandal. tgam.ca/2CPhPtn

** The Canadian government will impose a carbon tax on Jan. 1, 2019, in any province that does not have a pricing plan that meets Ottawa's standards, federal ministers vowed on Wednesday. tgam.ca/2kwvrD1

NATIONAL POST

** U.S. Department of Commerce upheld a preliminary decision and hit Bombardier Inc with a slightly reduced 292.31 percent tariff on Wednesday after it concluded the Montreal-based company had been dumping its CSeries aircraft into the U.S. market and had received unfair government subsidies. bit.ly/2kx077o

** The Canadian government has unveiled its pensions-for-life plan for injured veterans, boosting financial compensation for those hurt while in military service even as it acknowledges that not everyone will be happy with the new program. bit.ly/2kPQeB8 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

