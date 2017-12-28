FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Dec 28
Sections
Featured
India likens cryptocurrencies to 'Ponzi scheme', issues caution
Technology
India likens cryptocurrencies to 'Ponzi scheme', issues caution
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
Yearender
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
India this week
EDITOR'S PICKS
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 28, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Dec 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Finance Canada said it is continuing to work with provinces to create a co-operative regulatory system that would improve enforcement and provide better protection for investors. tgam.ca/2BNXzs6

** Political strategist Nick Kouvalis and a defeated candidate for the provincial Conservative nomination of Hamilton Mountain are facing charges of breaking and entering after they allegedly broke into a Kelseys restaurant after-hours. tgam.ca/2BR9Snz

** Toronto's Brookfield Asset Management Inc and Onex Corp are mulling a cash bid for Swiss-headquartered flexible workspace operator IWG Plc. tgam.ca/2lch3Ay

** A consortium consisting of Imperial Oil Ltd, Exxon Mobil Corp, ConocoPhillips Co and the Aboriginal Pipeline Group has formally closed the book on a decades-long dream of tapping massive natural gas reserves in Canada's Far North. tgam.ca/2ChEorB (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.