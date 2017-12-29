FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec 29
December 29, 2017

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) has revamped the timeline to deliver its findings, and now plans to issue a full report in the early months of the new year. tgam.ca/2CkvOs9

** Transport Minister Marc Garneau has formally asked Air Canada to retrofit about 100 Airbus passenger planes to eliminate a loud whistling noise under the wings that has led to noise complaints from residents near Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver airports. tgam.ca/2ChXIHF

** Shell Canada Ltd. says market conditions will dictate when it will make a final investment decision on a $40-billion joint venture to export liquefied natural gas from British Columbia. tgam.ca/2EcxswA

** Investors Roland Keiper and Brian Chapman have sued Home Capital Group Inc and three of its former executives for C$2 million, alleging negligent behaviour, untimely disclosures and public misrepresentations. tgam.ca/2CiuKY5

