PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 4
#Regulatory News
December 4, 2017 / 11:24 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** David Baazov and two associates conspired to try to pump up the price of Amaya Inc stock in the leadup to its $4.9-billion (U.S.) takeover of PokerStars, Quebec's securities regulator alleges in a new court filing ahead of their insider trading trial later this month. (tgam.ca/2kopGuh)

** Rogers Communications Inc will increase spending on its wireless network in a bid to get back on the same footing as its rivals, says new Chief Executive Joe Natale, who sees demand for mobile data as one of the company's biggest growth opportunities. (tgam.ca/2BCMeeF)

** Any free trade talks between Canada and China are now uncertain after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emerged from a meeting with Premier Li Keqiang Monday to announce the two countries will merely keep exploring whether to launch negotiations. (tgam.ca/2kovdB2) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
