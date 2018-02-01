FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
February 1, 2018 / 10:39 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A labour arbitrator has overturned the firing of a Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd conductor involved in the collision of two trains in midtown Toronto in 2016, saying the man's culpability was mitigated by the company's failure to provide adequate experience. tgam.ca/2BJdcQD

** Statistics Canada reported that the country's November real gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent month over month, the biggest one-month rise since May. tgam.ca/2BIG3ER

NATIONAL POST

** Boeing Co's chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said the company is continuing discussions about a potential tie-up with Embraer SA, a deal some analysts say is more likely after a top U.S. trade body unexpectedly voted against the American aerospace company last week. bit.ly/2BIXm8w

** Aleksandr Abramov, non-executive chairman of Evraz Plc and Aleksandr Frolov, its CEO, are among people named in a list of wealthy Russians close to the Kremlin published by the United States. bit.ly/2BHmhtb (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.