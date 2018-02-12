PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 12

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** TransCanada Corp is mulling expansion of a major pipeline to ship more natural gas from Alberta to Ontario, a move that could help producers snatch back market share from U.S. rivals as the prospects for overseas sales of gas grow dimmer. (tgam.ca/2Cg6ulq)

** Pensioners of Sears Canada Inc will ask a court on Thursday to approve the appointment of a retired judge to co-ordinate efforts to claw back dividends paid over several years – much of it to entities controlled by American hedge-fund manager Edward Lampert. (tgam.ca/2Bqk7Sz)

** Environmental groups are urging the Liberal government to strengthen its proposed changes to the process of assessing resource projects, arguing the current plan will allow economic development to trump environmental protection. (tgam.ca/2nR2und)

** Restaurant Brands International Inc, the parent company of Tim Hortons Inc is grappling with unhappy franchise owners and a public-relations debacle over how some franchisees responded to Ontario's higher minimum wage. (tgam.ca/2BVWOAM) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)