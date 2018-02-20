FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 11:31 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The railway division of Bombardier Inc says losing out on a large electric-train contract in Montreal may force it to lay off workers this fall at its plant in La Pocatiere, Quebec, unless it wins some new contracts. tgam.ca/2ojSuSP

** Canada's export credit agency is worried that a Canadian financed Bombardier luxury jet could become the escape vehicle for the controversial Gupta brothers as they flee a corruption prosecution in South Africa, according to court papers filed by the agency in Johannesburg. tgam.ca/2oddcEP

NATIONAL POST

** The Canadian military will look at changes to its Team Canada morale tours as it deals with allegations about excessive drinking and sexual harassment on the taxpayer-funded junkets. bit.ly/2FgaKED (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

