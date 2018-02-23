FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 23, 2018 / 11:28 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario's real estate regulatory body, the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO), is raising serious concerns about whether brokerages should be allowed to facilitate transactions in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. tgam.ca/2HBTH0A

** New housing taxes in the B.C. NDP's provincial budget have left municipal officials in the Okanagan confused and worried about the impact on their region, which has some cities - but not others - designated for both levies. tgam.ca/2HEZ8Mo

** Export Development Canada says it is facing "enormous" risk of "serious and potentially irremediable harm" because the controversial Gupta family is refusing to return a Bombardier Inc luxury jet that could be used in criminal activity. tgam.ca/2ok9QQl

NATIONAL POST

** Defence department bureaucrats rejected a plan to outfit the navy's new supply ship with high-tech guns needed for its protection because they wanted to save money, officials with a Quebec shipyard say. bit.ly/2EXKW2n (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.