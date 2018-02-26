FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A Vancouver e-commerce company BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc that filed for creditor protection last fall is seeking a second chance, backed with fresh money from a Silicon Valley venture-capital firm and a new strategy drawn up by a former Amazon.com Inc executive. tgam.ca/2BQFdcO

** Prairie farmers who grow, rather than raise, protein sources are looking to break into the mainstream with new research and investments on how to sustainably feed the world. tgam.ca/2sXuQ3V

** The operators of a small British Columbia winery that landed a big contract to be the official wine of the National Hockey League's Calgary Flames are relieved their Cabernet Merlot and Pinot Gris are no longer caught in a face off between two provinces. tgam.ca/2ES8wOT

NATIONAL POST

** Ontario's minimum wage increase is showing up on restaurant menus. Prices for food purchased at the province's eateries rose 1.9 percent in January from a month earlier, Statistics Canada reported Friday from Ottawa. bit.ly/2EQQbhc (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

