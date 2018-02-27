FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 11:01 AM / Updated a day ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Feb 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Mountain Equipment Co-op, a leading retailer of outdoor gear in Canada, is reconsidering some of the products it sells after a small protest online over the weekend called for the co-op to cut ties with a U.S. gun and ammunition maker. (tgam.ca/2CO4y48)

** Alberta intends to provide roughly C$1 billion ($788.08 million) in loan guarantees and grants to develop projects that will increase the amount of bitumen exported through existing pipelines. (tgam.ca/2BS2ivC)

** The agency that runs GO Transit is about to start letting consumers pick up groceries at several of its train stations, a move that reflects the ongoing evolution of how people shop and commute. (tgam.ca/2HRgQw7)

NATIONAL POST

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc, believes there will be a massive 275 million ton supply shortage beginning in 2020 as an investment decision looms for its proposed plant on Canada's West Coast. (bit.ly/2EX06BM) ($1 = C$1.27) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

