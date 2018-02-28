FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 10:58 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal government says it is open to granting charitable status to media companies, which would allow them to receive tax-deductible donations to support investigative and public-interest journalism. tgam.ca/2CsaUdG

** Canada's top securities regulator is turning up the heat on a small Ontario marijuana producer after it failed to disclose to investors that its chief executive officer is under investigation for his actions at another company. tgam.ca/2GSu62p

** B.C. is suspending rules for its money-losing public auto insurer that are designed to ensure it has enough capital to make payouts, raising the prospect that the government will have to bail it out. tgam.ca/2oASHRG

NATIONAL POST

** The small business tax revolt that rocked Canadian politics for much of last year has resulted in a simpler and scaled-back proposal for taxing passive investment income, and it appears likely to calm the concerns from tax experts. bit.ly/2EYpBqr (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

