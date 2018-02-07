PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 7

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Premier Rachel Notley has instructed Alberta's alcohol regulator to block about C$70 million ($56 million) worth of wine imports from British Columbia in retaliation for proposed rules that would effectively prevent Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. (tgam.ca/2Ep67Kl)

** Barrick Gold Corp says it will incur a pretax charge of C$429 million ($343 million) in its upcoming fourth-quarter results as a result of downgrading a portion of its gold reserves at its troubled Pascua-Lama project. (tgam.ca/2Es6mok)

** WestJet Airlines Ltd plans to increase capacity in the first quarter and full year of 2018 as it expands domestically, internationally and with its ultralow-cost carrier taking flight later this year. (tgam.ca/2Es7xnK)

NATIONAL POST

** Nutrien Ltd, the newly formed company from the merger of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc, is well on course to achieve savings of half a billion dollars in synergies annually, according to its CEO Chuck Magro. (bit.ly/2EnDAVz)

** Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is once more asking America's tech giants for coveted online streaming data to help it plot the future of Canadian content consumption, a move that could test its clout with U.S. companies that previously refused to hand over their subscriber information. (bit.ly/2Epb4Tr) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)