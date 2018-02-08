PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 8

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Pipeline giant Kinder Morgan Inc is mustering its legal team to combat the British Columbia government's bid to block new oil shipments off the coast, saying investors are losing patience with delays to its $7.4-billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project. (tgam.ca/2shTtIl)

** The federal government has ordered a review of Canada's deal to sell helicopters to the Philippine military amid rising concerns about supplying armed forces that have been accused of unlawful killings in the Asian country. (tgam.ca/2sg5xd4)

** The British Columbia government has reached an agreement with short-term vacation rental giant Airbnb Inc that will see the U.S.-based company collect sales taxes, which the province plans to use to fund affordable housing. (tgam.ca/2sg6RN4)

NATIONAL POST

** For the second time in under two years, the head of a major Canadian pension plan is leaving to join New York-based investment firm BlackRock Alternative Investors. André Bourbonnais has stepped down as chief executive of PSP Investments, the $139-billion fund that invests retirement savings for the Public Service, the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, among others. (bit.ly/2seF8fZ) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)