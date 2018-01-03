PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 3

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Public Health Agency of Canada is turning to an Ottawa artificial-intelligence startup that studies social media to predict potential spikes in suicide rates – information that could give the federal government a heads-up to proactively deploy mental-health resources to at-risk communities where lives might be in danger. tgam.ca/2CuMW1N

** On Tuesday, the first day of trading in 2018, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd's shares plummeted 18 percent after the board replaced the company's co-founder and chief executive, Mogens Smed, and moved him into the role of executive chair. The board also removed DIRTT's president and interim chief financial officer, who is no longer with the company. tgam.ca/2Cvi0yl

** Lululemon Athletica Inc founder Chip Wilson's waterfront property in Vancouver valued at C$78.8 million ($63 million) has topped the list of the most expensive residential properties in British Columbia for the fifth consecutive time. tgam.ca/2CuPZqL

NATIONAL POST

** Alberta-based Aurora Cannabis Inc, one of Canada's largest licensed medical marijuana producers, said November 2017 had been a "record" month for sales at home and in Germany, where medical cannabis is also legal. bit.ly/2Cwj5pF

** The deep freeze currently chilling most of North America is providing a boost to beleaguered natural gas producers, but analysts believe the colder temperatures would need to last for months for prices to improve further. bit.ly/2CuPkph

** The U.S. dollar has started off 2018 where it left off last year - on the decline - and if forecasts for the currency to soften further prove correct, that could make the Canadian dollar's recent ascent to 80 cents U.S. seem rather insignificant by the end of the year. bit.ly/2CwJ00t