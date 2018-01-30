PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 30

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The provinces outside Quebec are expecting to save as much as C$3 billion ($2.43 billion) over five years after generic drug makers agreed to cut the prices of dozens of popular medications in exchange for a promise that no jurisdiction will move to a system of public tendering for its drugs. tgam.ca/2BCOyBm

** Ontario pension fund Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System is pushing further into the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency business through the creation of an Ethereum-focused public company that is planning to raise C$50 million. tgam.ca/2BDlfyg

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's content creators, unions and some of companies including BCE Inc, Rogers Communications Inc and Quebecor Inc filed an application on Monday asking the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to take action against pirated content. bit.ly/2BDq76J

** Canada's cannabis company Aphria Inc agreed on Monday to pay around C$826 million for Nuuvera Inc. Nuuvera became a publicly traded entity only three weeks ago and has yet to secure a license from Health Canada to grow and sell cannabis in Canada. bit.ly/2BDIcBF ($1 = C$1.23) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)