March 2, 2018 / 10:37 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - March 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** An online protest against Mountain Equipment Co-op last weekend was a small one but it quickly led to a big decision: On Thursday, the outdoor-gear retailer cut ties with brands that make water bottles and stand-up paddleboards but are owned by a U.S. company that also sells assault rifles and ammunition. )(tgam.ca/2F5ENlz)

** Calgary-based Tervita Corp, which handles energy-industry waste as well as industrial contracts, is combining with Newalta Corp, which focuses on servicing heavy-oil clients, in an all-stock deal. (tgam.ca/2CSGJrV)

** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has sent out a memo to its mortgage specialists that said, as of Feb. 1, it has ended its Foreign Income Program and will introduce more stringent requirements for foreign clients. (tgam.ca/2CShu90)

NATIONAL POST

** U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports left Canadian companies in a cloud of uncertainty Thursday, jolting stock prices and leaving experts to parse how the punitive action might be enforced. (bit.ly/2CTaett)

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

