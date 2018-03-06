PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** U.S. President Donald Trump's advisers say he does not want to spare Canada and other U.S. allies from punishing tariffs on steel and aluminum – but are also suggesting individual companies can apply for exemptions and no final decision has been made, adding to mounting confusion over the President's looming trade attack. tgam.ca/2FTnO34

** Bombardier Inc is raising C$638 million ($491.60 million) in its first share issue in more than three years, taking advantage of recent sharp gains in the plane and train maker's stock to beef up its balance sheet. tgam.ca/2FtnTwx

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's biggest export market for oil, the United States, is set to dramatically ramp up its own oil exports and reshape the global oil trade in the next five years. "We see there is huge investment going on in this part of the United States – in Texas," the International Energy Agency's executive director Fatih Birol told reporters on Monday as CERA Week organized by IHS Markit, a major energy conference in Houston, kicked off. bit.ly/2HazY70

** Canadian National Railway Co is searching for a new chief executive officer after it announced on Monday that Luc Jobin would be leaving the role of president and chief executive of CN immediately – a move that comes less than two years after he stepped into the position. bit.ly/2H9z6j4 ($1 = 1.2978 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)