PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 13
November 13, 2017 / 12:24 PM / Updated a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Candian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna and her British counterpart, Claire Perry, will launch an international alliance to phase out coal-fired electricity at the Bonn climate summit this week. tgam.ca/2zVGb7i

** A review of a controversial program that placed armed Toronto police officers in some schools is recommending that the practice be scrapped because too many students felt targeted for discrimination. tgam.ca/2ic85S4

** First Nations protesters at a salmon farm off the northern coast of Vancouver Island are vowing to stay, despite court action aimed at forcing them out. tgam.ca/2jlyNLB

NATIONAL POST

** Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson has opened a formal examination into whether Finance Minister Bill Morneau put himself into a conflict of interest by introducing pension legislation while holding a million shares in the human resources company his family started. bit.ly/2zMN2A6

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
