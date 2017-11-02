PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 2

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

The Alberta government will intervene at the National Energy Board in an effort force the City of Burnaby to provide permits needed for construction of the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. tgam.ca/2z6QuSQ

Imperial Oil Ltd, the Canadian affiliate of Exxon Mobil Corp, is getting ready for another growth spurt in the Alberta deposits that could include green-lighting the new 150,000 barrel-a-day Aspen project early next year. bit.ly/2iVsPkm

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp moved into global renewable-energy markets on Wednesday with the purchase of a portfolio owned by troubled Spanish energy company Abengoa S.A . tgam.ca/2z6ktu4

NATIONAL POST

Canada will soon flex new legal muscles created by its recent passage of Magnitsky law to sanction individuals in both Venezuela and Russia, a Canadian government official confirmed. bit.ly/2iTIjp6 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)