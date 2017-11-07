FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 7
November 7, 2017 / 12:03 PM / in a day

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** BCE Inc is getting into the home monitoring business in its most important markets with a $166 million deal to acquire AlarmForce Industries Inc. tgam.ca/2iBXqj8

** Alex Tapscott's blockchain fund has cancelled plans to go public, days after falsehoods were uncovered in marketing materials sent to potential investors. tgam.ca/2iAN4jB

** Public and private health spending is projected to rise more this year than last as provincial governments loosen their purse strings against the backdrop of a growing economy, according to a new report by Canadian Institute for Health Information. tgam.ca/2iCaBk9

NATIONAL POST

** Maureen Jensen has received a three-year extension of her term as chair and chief executive of the Ontario Securities Commission. Initially appointed to a two-year term as head of the country's largest securities watchdog in February 2016, she will now stay in the top job at the OSC through Feb. 10, 2021. bit.ly/2iCgHB8 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

