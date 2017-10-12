PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 12

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Delta Air Lines Inc is moving ahead with an order for 75 Bombardier Inc C Series airliners despite U.S. government duties of nearly 300 percent, providing crucial backing to the Canadian plane maker as it fights off a trade challenge by rival Boeing Co. tgam.ca/2gxTQX8

** Nasdaq Inc is pushing ahead with its bid to operate a stock exchange in Canada, though it won't be vying for new listings of public companies right out of the gate. tgam.ca/2gyMdzq

** U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to kill NAFTA in a face-to-face meeting with Justin Trudeau, saying "it will be fine" if the trade agreement died. Later, Trudeau acknowledged for the first time that the 23 year old trade deal between Canada, the United States and Mexico that has fuelled massive export growth could fall apart. tgam.ca/2gzxPHx

NATIONAL POST

** Jim Carr, Canada's Natural Resources minister is hosting a two-day conference in his hometown to talk about Canada's energy future and "create a long-term vision" that he hopes will result in "transformational change." bit.ly/2gzlKlm

** Sears Canada's real-estate exodus will hit the hardest in small-town Canada as the company seeks court approval to close up and shut its 130 remaining stores. Finding tenants for empty Sears stores in Canada's smaller centres will be tough and could lead to change in the retail landscape. bit.ly/2gxRkjy ($1 = C$1.2467) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)