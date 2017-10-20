PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Oct 20

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Two of the biggest stars of the Canadian entertainment industry Gilbert Rozon and Eric Salvail have resigned from running their empires amid accusations they sexually harassed or assaulted people under their professional sway. tgam.ca/2goS8GR

Former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty's chief of staff got instructions on how to double delete e-mails in the summer of 2012, a period when the government was under mounting pressure to release documents related to the controversial cancellation of two gas-fired power plants, court documents show. bit.ly/2gnW22E

NATIONAL POST

A number of buyers have emerged to snap up assets from Cenovus Energy Inc as it divested oil and gas properties to pay down debt after announcing a C$1.3 billion ($1.04 billion) deal to sell its Palliser oil and gas properties. bit.ly/2gozW03

Ontario man William Whyte, owner and CEO of an armoured vehicle company Armet Armored Vehicles in Virginia, has been convicted for his role in a scheme to provide the U.S. with shoddy equipment for use in Iraq. bit.ly/2goaYxX