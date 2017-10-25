PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Hudson's Bay Co has a C$1 billion ($788 million) deal to sell its Lord & Taylor flagship store in New York to a joint venture that includes WeWork Cos. The retailer will also team up with the office sharing business to run its operations in parts of HBC's stores. tgam.ca/2ixfxKK

** Quebec's first diamond mine Renard's diamonds are breaking in processing to a higher degree than the company expected, hurting both the price they're fetching at auction as well as the stock of its owner, Stornoway Diamond Corp. tgam.ca/2iyxJDR

** Ontario's securities watchdog is mulling whether to force public companies to set targets for the number of women in director positions and executive roles after participants at a roundtable event on Tuesday said current requirements don't go far enough to compel meaningful change. tgam.ca/2iyxE31

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian National Railway Co said Tuesday it is on track to meet its year-end profit targets, while net profit decreased by one percent to C$958 million ($755 million) in the third quarter and the company's operations face increased demand. bit.ly/2iy18xN

** The federal deficit is expected to shrink to well below earlier expectations on higher government revenues, according to Ottawa's fall budget update, but some analysts warn future spending increases and economic headwinds could crimp Ottawa's fiscal standing. bit.ly/2iyWBv9